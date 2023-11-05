35 per cent of college students use AI tools to help them with their studies

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY College students using AI tools to help them with their studies

Productivity has gone up but we fear knowledge, as the new report states that one-third of college students have been using generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Bard and more in the past year, which helped them with studies. As per the latest survey, around 35 per cent of the students have been working on their projects with the support of AI chatbots.

The survey was conducted by Morning Consult of McGraw Hill who interviewed 200 college instructors and 500 undergraduate students in order to learn about the current trends of higher education on student mental health and habits.

As per the survey, most of the instructors and students believe that generative AI will improve the learning of the students. Almost 58 per cent of the instructors and almost 62 per cent of the students have agreed that AI will improve how students learn rather than how the AI will negatively impact IQ and will have long-term consequences.

The report further states: "With guardrails put in place, like tools that use content developed and vetted by trusted academic sources, most instructors and students would be more comfortable using ChatGPT and other generative AI tools," the report mentioned.

Ann Raddant, a Senior teaching faculty member in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) said, "I think AI technology has the potential to improve learning and make my job as an instructor easier. But I think instructors need to learn about the capabilities and limits of the technology before trying to incorporate it into coursework."

She further added, "I've seen some really great examples of assignments that help students understand what GenAI platforms can and cannot do," she added.

A majority of student has responded to the survey and have reported their feelings of how overwhelmed (57 per cent) and stressed (56 per cent) they have been because of their studies.

They also flagged the ‘mental health awareness’ as the top trend for the higher education course material which further providers to address, as per the recent survey conducted by McGraw Hill.



