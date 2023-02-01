Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra to launch today: How to livestream?

The event will start at 11:30 pm in India and could livestream by visiting Samsung's official website, Samsung Newsroom, and its YouTube channel.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2023 16:38 IST
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch today

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event today (February 1). The event will be forecasted from San Francisco and will be streamed across the world. At the event, the South Korean smartphone giant is set to launch a new range of flagship devices under the Galaxy S23 series, majorly unleashing three devices under the range- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The event will kick off at 10 am PST which is around 11:30 pm in Indian Standard Time). Here is everything you must know if you are willing to live-stream the launch:

  1.  You can visit Samsung's official website, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel to watch the live streaming of the event.
  2. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year, and rumours have been swirling about its specifications and features.
  3. As per leaks, the top-end model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will feature a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor.
  4. All three handsets are expected to be powered by a customized version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
  5. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are also expected to come with 50-megapixel primary cameras and larger batteries.
  6. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Also, there is news about the brand working on collaborations, which is unclear at the time of writing.
  7. Talking about the pricing, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to be slightly more expensive than its predecessor, with the Galaxy S23 expected to cost around Rs. 79,999 in India and the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra expected to start from Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 1,14,999, respectively. However, it is essential to note that these are just rumours, and the actual prices and specifications will only be confirmed at the event.

FAQs:

Q.When is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event happening?
A. The event is scheduled for February 1st, starting at 11:30 pm IST.
 
Q.How can I watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live?
A. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung's official website, YouTube channel, and social media handles. You can also access the live stream on the Samsung India YouTube channel.

