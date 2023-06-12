Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available at a heavy discount: Know the offers

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, is currently available at a remarkable discount on Flipkart, making it an excellent opportunity for Samsung smartphone enthusiasts to buy the device. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 74,999, but with the ongoing special offer, customers can purchase it for just Rs 39,999, receiving a flat discount of about 35 thousand rupees, which amounts to a reduction of 46 per cent.

Furthermore, there is an additional 10 per cent discount available through a bank offer, bringing down the price to Rs 37,499. To make the deal even more enticing, Flipkart is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs 35,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. If customers are able to fully leverage this exchange offer, they can acquire the flagship smartphone for an astonishingly low price of just Rs 2,499. It is important to note that the value of the exchange offer is dependent on the condition of the customer's current phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE boasts impressive features, including a 6.4-inch FHD display with an AMOLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. Powering the device is an octa-core processor, delivering optimal speed and responsiveness. On the rear, a triple camera setup is present, consisting of two 12-megapixel cameras and one 8-megapixel camera. For capturing stunning selfies and engaging in video calls, the smartphone offers a 32-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is fueled by a 4500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

With its attractive discount, bank offers, and exchange offer, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE presents an outstanding opportunity for customers to own a premium flagship smartphone at an affordable price. Its top-notch specifications, including the impressive display, ample storage, powerful processor, and high-quality camera system, make it an appealing choice for tech enthusiasts and smartphone users seeking a premium experience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE:

6.4-inch FHD AMOLED display 8GB of RAM 256GB of storage Runs on an octa-core processor The triple camera setup- two cameras of 12-megapixels and one 8-megapixel camera 32-megapixel front shooter 4500mAh battery 25W fast charging

