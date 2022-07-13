Samsung Galaxy M13 5G set to launch tomorrow at 12 noon: Price, Specs and availability

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung is set to launch the new will conduct an online event to announce the launch of the Galaxy M13 series. The event will be live-streamed on July 14, 2022, at 12 noon IST on Samsung India's social media channels - Samsung Newsroom India Twitter, Samsung India Twitter, Samsung India YouTube and Samsung India Facebook.

During the Livestream, Samsung will unveil the latest Galaxy M13 series, along with its pricing and specification details. Samsung will also host launch events across different cities in the country. The events will be held in Pune, Bhopal, Jaipur, Patna, Visakhapatnam and Guwahati on July 14.

The Galaxy M13 series is the successor to the popular Galaxy M12. Pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation, the Galaxy M series brings top-notch features that match the aspirations of Gen MZ consumers by offering them power and versatility at an affordable price.

The phone is already registered at Amazon with basic details of the upcoming smartphone. Here are the features to look forward to:

The smartphone will come with 12GB RAM for working efficiently and for high-end gaming

the smartphone will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery

It will come with Dual SIM support

We will have 5G connectivity

This phone comes with a triple rear camera

For more in-depth details about the phone, keep up with the launch which is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon.