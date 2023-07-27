Reliance's JioBook Laptop 2.0 to hit the market on July 31: Details

Follow us on Image Source : JIO JioBook laptop to launch soon

Jio, known for its affordable telecom plans all set to foray in the venture of laptops, by launching the new JioBook laptop in the Indian market. The new laptop is claimed to be THE world’s cheapest laptop as the latest offering from the company. The new laptop is set to be released on July 31st on Amazon, and the laptop is the second one from the company. The move has been taken in order to follow the last year’s success with a budget-friendly laptop which was priced at Rs 20,000.

The JioBook is equipped with 4G connectivity and features an octa-core processor, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious users in need of an affordable laptop. Its design remains mostly unchanged from the previous version, available in a sleek blue colour variant. With a robust battery life, users can expect extended usage without any letdowns.

The JioBook comes with an 11.6-inch HD display and a 2-megapixel front camera, perfect for capturing selfies and making video calls. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, it delivers impressive performance for day-to-day tasks. With 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, users have ample space for their files. The laptop comes pre-installed with Jio OS, featuring a range of Jio apps, and includes access to Jio Store for additional applications and content.

Jio's entry into the laptop market through the JioBook assures budget-conscious users of affordable computing solutions without compromising on essential features. With its reliable performance and seamless connectivity, the JioBook becomes an appealing choice for those seeking a cost-effective yet capable laptop. This move by Jio opens up new possibilities for users to access quality computing at an affordable price point.

ALSO READ: Amazon announces Great Freedom Festival Sale with huge discounts on smartphones and smart TVs

Latest Technology News