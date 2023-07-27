Amazon announces Great Freedom Festival Sale with huge discounts on smartphones and smart TVs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start soon with huge discounts on smartphones and smart TVs

Amazon is all set to host its Great Freedom Festival Sale, offering customers a chance to shop with substantial discount offers. The sale will cover a wide range of categories, including electronics gadgets, home appliances, groceries, and clothing. Customers can expect a plethora of offers, particularly in the smartphone section.

The Great Freedom Festival Sale is scheduled to kick off on August 5th and will run until August 9th. However, for Amazon Prime members, the sale starts even earlier, from 12 noon on August 4th. Prime members will have a head start in accessing the exciting deals and discounts.

As part of the sale, Amazon is offering attractive bank offers. Users who make payments using SBI Bank's credit card can enjoy an instant discount of 10% along with a cashback offer of up to Rs 5,000. Additionally, most products will be available for purchase on a no-cost EMI basis, providing customers with added flexibility. Moreover, customers can also take advantage of the exchange offer, with discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on select products.

While the discount offers on smartphones are yet to be disclosed, Amazon has revealed exciting deals on smart TVs. Budget and mid-range smart TVs can be purchased with discounts of up to 60%, making it an ideal time for customers to upgrade their entertainment systems. Even premium smart TVs are not left behind, as they come with offers of up to 55% off.

The Great Freedom Festival Sale promises to be a shopper's paradise, offering a wide variety of products at unbeatable prices. With bank offers, cashback options, EMI plans, and exchange offers, customers can make the most of this sale and bring home their desired products without breaking the bank.

Latest Technology News