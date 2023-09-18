Redmi launches affordable 4K Smart TV in India, priced at Rs 24,999 for a limited time

Follow us on Image Source : MI.COM Redmi 4K smart TV

Xiaomi's Redmi has unveiled the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K, a budget-friendly 4K TV powered by Amazon's Fire OS. This release expands on their successful collaboration earlier this year when they introduced the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32. With this launch, they aim to cater to budget-conscious consumers seeking a high-quality 4K TV experience.

Anuj Sharma, CMO at Xiaomi India, highlighted the growing demand for 4K 108cm smart TVs in India, emphasizing that as more platforms offer content in 4K resolution, it will be a sought-after feature.

Ranjit Babu, Director of Wireless & Home Entertainment at Amazon India, expressed confidence that the Redmi Smart Fire TV, integrated with Fire TV, would become a popular choice for those looking to upgrade to 4K.

Price and Availability:

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K is priced at Rs 26,999, with a limited-time special offer of Rs 24,999. It will be available on Amazon and Mi's websites during the upcoming festive season, with the exact sale date yet to be announced.

Specifications:

The TV features a 108cm screen size, 4K Ultra HD resolution with Vivid Picture Engine technology, 24W speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS: Virtual X technology, and a Quad Core A55 Processor. It supports dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and picture-in-picture technology, and has a sleek bezel-less design.

Fire OS Integration:

Thanks to its integration with Amazon, the TV comes with built-in Alexa support. It offers smart hub control, multiple viewing profiles, and compatibility with over 12,000 apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. It also supports Apple Airplay and Miracast.

Enhanced Remote:

The TV comes with a redesigned remote featuring a minimalist design and a dedicated Alexa button. Users can easily control the TV with voice commands, including changing channels, muting audio, and switching to specific OTT shows. Quick launch buttons for popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are included.

With these features and its competitive pricing, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K aims to provide a compelling option for consumers seeking a high-quality yet budget-friendly 4K TV.

