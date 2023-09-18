Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces group calls for up to 31 participants on Android

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for Android users that allows group calls with up to 31 participants. This update also includes some minor improvements to the calls tab.

Previously, WhatsApp allowed group calls with up to 32 participants, but users were limited to selecting only 15 contacts when initiating such calls. With this new update, users will now have the flexibility to start group calls with up to 32 people, including the caller who initiates the call. This change removes the previous restriction and aims to provide a more user-friendly and flexible group calling experience.

The calls tab within the app has also undergone some changes. Notably, call links are no longer displayed on this screen. Instead, it simply states that users can call one or more contacts. Additionally, the floating action button within the app has been updated to include a plus icon.

This feature, which allows for group calls with up to 31 participants and brings improvements to the calls tab, is currently being tested by a limited number of beta testers. Over the next few weeks, it is expected to be gradually rolled out to a wider user base.

In another development, WhatsApp is reportedly testing an "automatic security code verification" feature for end-to-end encryption with a select group of beta testers on Android. This feature, known as "Key Transparency," aims to enhance the overall security and privacy of users' conversations. It will automatically verify if messages are being transmitted with end-to-end encryption, without requiring any manual intervention from the user. This added layer of security will help users confirm that their messages are being sent through a secure connection.

WhatsApp continues to evolve its features and functionality to enhance user experience, security, and privacy. These recent updates demonstrate the platform's commitment to providing a seamless and secure messaging experience for its users.

