Google Chrome testing Microsoft Edge-inspired 'Read Aloud' feature

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE CHROME Google Chrome to offer 'Read Aloud' feature, akin to Microsoft Edge

Google is set to introduce a new 'read aloud' feature in its Chrome browser for desktop users, a functionality reminiscent of Microsoft Edge. Currently available for testing in the Canary version, this feature allows users to control the speed at which articles are read aloud and will soon offer various voice options for an enhanced auditory experience.

The 'read aloud' feature incorporates a thoughtful user interface design element. As the article is narrated, the currently spoken sentence is highlighted, while previously read sections gently fade out. This design makes it easy for users to track their reading progress. Additionally, a button has been included in Chrome to disable this highlighting for users who might find it distracting.

In addition to these auditory improvements, Google is also enhancing Chrome's visual appeal. These changes aim to make Chrome a more versatile and user-friendly browser.

Furthermore, Google is working on another feature for Chrome. In Chrome 117, users will receive proactive alerts when an extension they have installed is no longer available in the Chrome Web Store. This alert will be triggered in three specific cases: when the extension has been unpublished by the developer, when it has been removed for violating Chrome Web Store policies, or when it is identified as malware.

These updates reflect Google's ongoing efforts to refine and improve the Chrome browsing experience for users. The "read aloud" feature, in particular, aligns Chrome with other browsers in offering text-to-speech capabilities, enhancing accessibility and usability for a wider range of users.

ALSO READ: New Redmi Note 13 series to launch on September 21: Details

While these features are currently being tested in Canary versions, they are expected to roll out to stable versions of Google Chrome in the near future, further enhancing the browser's capabilities and user experience.

ALSO READ: Vivo T2 Pro 5G's India debut: Date and design unveiled

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News