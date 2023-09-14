Vivo T2 Pro 5G's India debut: Date and design unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Vivo T2 Pro 5G

Vivo has divulged key details about its highly-anticipated phone, the T2 Pro 5G, as it gears up for its launch in India. Notably, Vivo recently confirmed the imminent arrival of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G in the Indian market. In a significant revelation, Vivo has now disclosed both the launch date and the smartphone's design.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G's Launch Date in India

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is slated for a grand unveiling in India on September 22nd, with the launch event scheduled for 12 noon. For those unable to attend in person, Vivo is likely to livestream the event on its official YouTube channel. The smartphone will be available for purchase via various channels, including Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and brick-and-mortar retail outlets.

A Glimpse of Vivo T2 Pro 5G's Striking Design

The launch announcement was accompanied by a tantalizing teaser image showcasing the Vivo T2 Pro 5G's distinctive design. The smartphone is presented in an eye-catching gold hue, featuring a gracefully curved display. Notably, it boasts a punch-hole display with elegantly curved edges and a matte finish on the rear panel. Adding to its allure, the smartphone features an aura light ring encircling the camera module. Vivo enthusiasts can anticipate a variety of colour options when the smartphone is officially launched.

Expected Specifications of Vivo T2 Pro 5G

While detailed specifications remain under wraps, early speculations offer a glimpse into what the Vivo T2 Pro 5G may offer:

The smartphone is anticipated to sport a 3D curved display with a refreshing 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth visual experience.

The camera setup is likely to include a 64MP primary camera equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), promising impressive photography capabilities.

Under the hood, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, delivering robust performance.

The smartphone is projected to arrive in two variants, offering 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

In terms of pricing, early indications suggest that the Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be competitively priced, falling in line with the iQOO Z7 Pro, which starts at Rs 23,999 for the base model.

As anticipation builds, smartphone enthusiasts eagerly await the official launch of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G in India, set to offer a blend of stylish design and advanced features.

