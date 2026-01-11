Temple desecration ignites fury in Hyderabad: Man caught defiling Kattamaisamma shrine, BJP demands 'encounter Near the sacred Kattamaisamma Temple, the outrage erupted as locals caught a man brazenly defecating inside the premises- a sacrilegious act branded as outright desecration. BJP activists and Bajrang Dal members pounced immediately, seizing him on the spot and holding him until police took charge.

Hyderabad:

Tension gripped Malkajgiri in Hyderabad after a man was allegedly caught defecating near the sacred Kattamaisamma Devi Temple, sparking outrage among Hindu groups and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who branded it a deliberate assault on religious sentiments. Local BJP and Bajrang Dal activists apprehended the individual and handed him over to police, who have detained him amid heavy deployment to avert unrest. The incident has fuelled accusations of targeted provocations against Hindu sites, with Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao visiting the spot and vowing street protests.

Shocking act caught red-handed: Defecation sparks immediate clash

The episode unfolded near the revered Kattamaisamma Temple when passersby spotted the man openly relieving himself within the temple premises- an act locals decried as blatant desecration. BJP workers and Bajrang Dal members swiftly intervened, capturing him before police arrived. Protesters gathered rapidly, raising slogans against perceived insults to Hindu faith and blocking the area in a show of defiance.

Hindu organisations labeled it a calculated move to hurt devotees' feelings, citing a pattern of similar incidents at temples. Demonstrations escalated with dharnas at the site, amplifying calls for severe punishment.

Police swoop in: Custody, probe and heavy security blanket

Authorities detained the accused and launched an investigation, though claims by some groups that he is a non-local with a suspicious background remain unverified by police. The temple vicinity turned volatile, prompting a massive police presence to maintain order and prevent clashes. Officers are scrutinizing CCTV footage and witness statements to ascertain motives and identity.

Official arrest in Kattamaisamma Temple desecration case

On the night of January 10 (Saturday), 26-year-old Altaf, son of Alla Bakash from Hugeri, Bidar in Karnataka, unlawfully entered the Kattamaisamma Temple premises at Safilguda under Neredmet Police Station. He committed indecent acts before the idol, violating Sections 333, 196(2), 298, and 299 of BNS in CR number 41/2026, prompting charges of unlawful entry and insult to religious beliefs.

Court remand and probe underway

Neredmet police arrested Altaf promptly and produced him before the court on January 11 (Sunday). The magistrate remanded him to judicial custody, with ongoing verification of his background and history. Further legal action will proceed strictly per protocol, ensuring thorough investigation into the affront at this revered worship site.

Police plea for calm amid rumours

Authorities urge the public to shun unverified social media rumors and rely solely on official updates to avoid panic or unrest. Maintaining communal harmony remains paramount, and cooperation with the probe is requested from all citizens. Dy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri Zone, emphasized peace as tensions linger in the area.

BJP's fiery outburst: "Sar tan se juda" rhetoric and no tolerance pledge

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao rushed to the temple, condemning the act and slamming the Congress government for failing to curb repeated temple attacks. In a blistering X post, he wrote: "Visited Kattamaisamma Temple—Congress in Telangana is competing with Bangladesh and Pakistan on who attacks Hindus harder. I respect human rights, but they speak 'Sar Tan Se Juda'; this culprit deserves an encounter for urinating in the holy premises."

Rao blasted the "radio silence" from Congress, BRS, and "pseudo-secular media," declaring, "BJP won't stay mute. We'll fight on streets for Hindu faith, temples, and dignity. Hindus won't be silenced. Faith won't be compromised." His visit galvanized supporters, turning grief into a rallying cry for protection of sacred spaces.