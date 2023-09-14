New Redmi Note 13 series to launch on September 21: Details

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series launch date announced

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 series is all set to make its debut in China, offering a trio of smartphones that include the base Redmi Note 13, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the flagship Redmi Note 13 Pro+. These upcoming models are slated to succeed the Redmi Note 12 series, which was introduced earlier this year. Xiaomi has already given enthusiasts a sneak peek into some key details and designs of these forthcoming handsets, and now they have unveiled the official launch date.

In an announcement on Weibo, Xiaomi disclosed that the Redmi Note 13 series will be unveiled in China on September 21, with the event scheduled for 7 p.m. local time. One of the standout features of the Redmi Note 13 Pro models is the anticipated 200-megapixel rear camera setup, promising remarkable photography capabilities. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be powered by MediaTek's cutting-edge 4nm Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC, emphasizing the commitment to high-performance processing.

The top-tier model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, is confirmed to sport a customized 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor, closely resembling the sensor employed in its predecessor, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

In addition to the primary camera, these smartphones are expected to incorporate an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, an LED flash unit, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for capturing stunning selfies. As previously mentioned, these phones will be the successors to the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Recently, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Pro+ models earned certification from TENAA. According to reports, these models are anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and responsive user experience. Furthermore, both phones are expected to offer 5G connectivity for faster and more reliable data connections.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is rumoured to come with up to 16GB of RAM, while the Pro+ variant is expected to boast an impressive 18GB of RAM. Additionally, these phones are likely to feature substantial battery capacities, with a 5,020mAh battery in the Pro model and a slightly smaller 4,880mAh battery in the Pro+ variant. With these exciting features on the horizon, Xiaomi enthusiasts and smartphone enthusiasts alike eagerly await the official unveiling of the Redmi Note 13 series on September 21.

ALSO READ: Spotify unveils Showcase- Artists can now promote their music directly to users

ALSO READ: YouTube chief applauds ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 landing draws over 8 million views

Latest Technology News