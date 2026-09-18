OnePlus 16 could launch in October with 9000mAh battery, and Android 17-based ColorOS 17

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 16, the most anticipated smartphone, is expected to be priced at around Rs. 75,000- on the basis of conversion as mentioned in earlier reports. However, the final India price is yet to be revealed, as there is not much information available so far.

The company just dropped its first teaser for the OnePlus 16 in China, which has signalled their next big flagship is getting close. They have not nailed down the launch date yet, but earlier leaks point to an October release. This model steps up from the OnePlus 15, and people are expecting upgrades across the board—display, processor, battery, and cameras.

OnePlus 16 confirmed to get 165Hz display

One thing OnePlus has confirmed:

The OnePlus 16 packs a 165Hz refresh rate display. They are calling it a “global 165Hz ultra-high refresh rate,” so it’s clear this will be a headline feature.

With that kind of refresh rate, you get super-smooth animation, scrolling, and gaming.

The rest of the display specs are still under the wraps.

It will also be the first OnePlus phone to launch with ColorOS 17 built on Android 17OS. That's a big step forward for their software.

OnePlus 16 charging speed tipped

Charging details are still under the hood, but a OnePlus device with the model number PYB110 just showed up in China’s 3C certification database. The listing mentions a charger rated at 5V/2A, and the rumour states that it will support 100W charging.

That is actually a little slower than last year’s OnePlus 15, which offered 120W wired charging plus up to 50W wireless.

9,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset tipped

As per the rumours, it was pointed that the phone will be backed by a 9,000mAh battery, way up from the 7,300mAh expected in the OnePlus 15. As for power, the OnePlus 16 is likely running on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, though Qualcomm hasn't officially rolled that out yet.

Display leaks mention a 6.78-inch custom BOE Oriental Screen 4.0 using X4 luminescent material.

OnePlus 16 camera specifications leaked

For cameras, the leaks say OnePlus is going big: a triple rear setup with a 200-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide. Up front, there’s a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Price expected in India

Pricing is rumoured to be at CNY 4,999, which is around Rs. 75,000. Although the details for India are still under the hood, including the official price and further specs, along with the launch date, we might have to wait a little longer to know what all the device will offer for Indian users.

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