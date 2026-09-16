OnePlus 16 India launch reportedly cancelled: OnePlus 16R tipped to lead the lineup

New Delhi:

OnePlus, a popular smartphone brand from China, seems to be reshuffling its smartphone lineup for the Indian market. According to the recent buzz, OnePlus is not planning to launch the OnePlus 16 in India at all. Instead, Indian buyers might get the OnePlus 16R, which might take the centre stage.

The OnePlus 16 could be China-exclusive

This is not coming out of nowhere. Earlier leaks suggested that the OnePlus 16 might skip a global launch altogether and stick to the China market only. There are further talks about the company changing up its big-picture strategy for the Indian market. Although the rumours have been boiling, a look at last year's major flagship launches in India makes this speculation seem dicey.

OnePlus 16 teaser reveals camera design

So, if these reports are on the money, the OnePlus 16R will become OnePlus’ top-tier phone in India. Apparently, a tipster claims the OnePlus 16 is staying exclusive to China, and OnePlus will push the 16R in other markets, including India. So far, though, OnePlus is keeping quiet—there’s no official word about their launch plans.

There is another angle here: Oppo, OnePlus’ parent company, is tweaking its own flagship plans. Rumour has it the high-end Find X series from Oppo will get more global attention, while OnePlus’ flagship stays in China. But again, nothing’s set in stone—plans could change.

Meanwhile, people got an early peek at the OnePlus 16’s design. Liu Baoyou, OnePlus’ Brand General Manager, shared a teaser poster that shows a circular camera module on the back, with two cameras and an LED flash nestled inside. Earlier leaks hinted at this same look, so it seems pretty close to what it will be hitting the market. But for now, OnePlus has not confirmed features or the full design.

Gaming features could be a major focus

On the feature front, the OnePlus 16 is said to pack some serious gaming upgrades. We’re talking about things like the Fengchi Gaming Kernel, an Extreme High Refresh Rate, and an Esports Triple-Chip. All of these aim to boost gaming speed, display smoothness, and overall performance.

As for the business side, OnePlus reported solid growth—a 13 per cent sales jump over the past year. With launch details still under wraps, expect more info about the OnePlus 16 and OnePlus 16R to trickle out soon.

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