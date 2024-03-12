Nothing Phone 2a goes on first sale via Flipkart: Discounts and offers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone (2a) starts today with discounts and offers, available only for today

Nothing Phone (2a) is live with its first sale from today i.e. on March 12. In the first online sale, the company is offering a discount offer where the customers could avail of an additional discount on their purchase. Recently, the company unleashed the device in a global level event, which took place in New Delhi (India). Along with the smartphone, the company also unleashed CMF Buds 2 and Neckband Pro.

Offers in the first online sale

Nothing Phone 2a will be available on Flipkart for purchase. The handset will be available in three storage variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB priced at Rs 23,999, 8GB RAM + 256GB at Rs 25,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB at Rs 27,999. Discount: A special discount of Rs 2,000 will be offered on the purchase of the handset. Furthermore, an additional discount of Rs 2,000 will be given on the purchase which is made via an HDFC Bank card, which will make the device cost as low as Rs 19,999.

Features of Nothing Phone (2a)

A 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a punch-hole design

In-display fingerprint sensor

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset

Runs on 12GB of RAM, which could further be expanded by up to 20GB

The device comes with 256GB of internal storage.

Like other Nothing smartphones, the new Phone 2a also comes with a Glyph interface and transparent back panel which blinks for notification or during charging.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with 45W USB Type C fast charging.

The handset runs on Nothing OS 2.5 based on the Android 14 operating system.

The company has promised to provide 3 years of operating systems and 4 years of security updates.

On the camera front, the rear panel has a horizontally aligned dual camera setup which features a 50MP main OIS camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. In the front, it has a 32MP shooter.

