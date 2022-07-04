Motorola unleashes moto g42 at Rs 13,999 - Specification, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Motorola unleashes moto g42 at Rs 13,999

Motorola has unveiled a new affordable smartphone named 'moto g42' in the Indian market at Rs. 13,999. The new smartphone will be available in two colour variants- Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.com

The new smartphone will come with features 6.47-inch Full HD+ display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The smartphone will run on Android 12 OS and for storage, the device will feature a single64GB storage variant and will power the device with 4GB RAM.

The smartphone features Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. Also, this handset comes with two powerful speakers to ensure an improved bass, clarity at high volumes and sharp vocals.

On the camera front, the moto g42 comes with a triple camera on the rear panel- a 50MP Quad function camera, an 8MP Ultrawide sensor and a 16MP selfie camera. Also, the moto g42 has a 4X low light sensitivity and a dedicated macro vision camera which enables the user to have an efficient capture of minute details of the object and subject.

Also, the selfie shooter with a 16 MP lens is claimed to capture high-grade selfies and group pictures.

The handset comes backed with a 5000 mAh Lithium polymer battery and further features a side fingerprint sensor.