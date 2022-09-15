Microsoft Team to allow real-time document signing during the meetings- Know more

Thursday, September 15, 2022
     
Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: September 15, 2022 12:00 IST
Microsoft has created a sample app for the Teams platform, enabling the users to sign documents during remote meetings.

According to Windows Central, the application will let the users add a document to a meeting for attendees to sign. That document shared could be a purchase agreement, invoice, NDA etc.

In the official blog post on the Teams blog, the sample app was made by Teams Ecosystem Engineering as a proof of concept aimed at independent software vendors (ISVs) or other customers implementing it.

The entire project is available and documented on GitHub, which should help organisations that would like to use it within meetings, the report said.

The app allows users to add a document to a meeting to be reviewed or signed by attendees. It supports Teams single-sign-on (SSO) for authentication.

The report has further mentioned that it will also support the sharing of content during a meeting stage, adaptive cards, and the Teams people picker.

The sample app is currently available for desktop clients of Teams. Mobile and web support is on the way, though Microsoft did not specify when in its Tech Community post announcing the feature, the report said.

Currently, the app only works with users from the same organisation or tenant. Guest and anonymous user support are also on the way, it added.

