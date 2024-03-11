Monday, March 11, 2024
     
Meta set to introduce innovative Image-to-Sticker feature in WhatsApp updates

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.6.8) has been introduced to empower users to manage who can utilize their avatars in stickers. This newfound control will enhance security and privacy within the app, enabling the users to regulate the usage of their images.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2024 14:09 IST
Meta set to introduce innovative Image-to-Sticker feature in WhatsApp updates

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has revealed a series of updates which has been aiming to enhance the messaging experience for its users. A feature is expected to launch soon, which will have the ability to convert images into stickers and offer a creative twist to conversations.

User control over Avatars as Stickers

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.6.8) has been introduced to empower users to manage who can utilize their avatars in stickers. This newfound control will enhance security and privacy within the app, enabling the users to regulate the usage of their images.

Incorporation of Unicode 15.1 for emojis

WhatsApp has also incorporated Unicode 15.1 emojis into its keyboard, for enriching the overall user experience with a fresh set of emoticons, aiming to make conversations more expressive and engaging.

Speculations on interoperability

A lot of speculations have surfaced related to the integration of third-party instant messaging services for WhatsApp which could potentially shift towards increasing the interoperability.

Response to Europe's Digital Markets Act

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a chat interoperability feature, with the capabilities to enable users to send messages to third-party applications like Telegram or Signal, in response to Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations. The new update will help to align with DMA mandates for bigger companies to facilitate communication between various messaging platforms.

Chat Interoperability feature development

As per the WABetainfo report, WhatsApp is actively working towards developing a segment which will be dedicated to third-party chats. Thai feature is currently accessible to WhatsApp beta users (version 2.24.5.18), and it has been designed as an opt-in functionality, requiring users to manually activate it.

Meta's efforts towards introducing new features and enhancing interoperability hold promise for WhatsApp users, and not all beta-tested features are guaranteed to make it to the official app. Nonetheless, monitoring these developments will provide valuable insights into potential future updates, which will offer users enhanced functionality and flexibility in their messaging experience.

ALSO READ: Authors sue Nvidia over alleged copyright infringement due to AI usage: Details

