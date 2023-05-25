Krafton launches a dedicated esports channel in India: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : KRAFTON Krafton launches a dedicated esports channel in India

Krafton, a South Korean video game developer has announced the launch of its esports YouTube Channel and Instagram page for India. This move comes after the successful return of its popular video game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which was granted a three-month trial by the Indian government. Krafton aims to capitalize on the game's renewed presence in the country by establishing a strong online presence through these social media platforms.

In a statement, the company announced the launch of "Krafton India Esports," a dedicated channel aimed at nurturing the development of the esports ecosystem in the country.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton Inc. India said, "With our dedicated Esports channels and upcoming tournaments, we look forward to bringing engaging experiences and growing together with our gaming community in the country," said.

On May 26, the company will be hosting a series of matches for 'Road To Valor: Empires'. Players will have the opportunity to engage in matches against developers from the Krafton team, with a chance to win 1000 gems as a reward for the victorious player.

As part of their initiative, the company has announced that they will organize developer vs. player matches every Friday for their flagship titles. This will allow gamers to challenge the game creators directly and demonstrate their skills in the gameplay sessions.

The BGMI game made its return to the country last week, and the government has stated that it will closely monitor the game for a period of three months before granting its final approval.

"We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India," Sohn had said in a statement.

