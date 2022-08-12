Jio offering a free Netflix subscription with these postpaid plans

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio Plan with Netflix

Reliance Jio Postpaid users will not get the chance to experience a free Netflix Mobile Plan subscription on selected plans. The postpaid plan will provide Netflix movies and TV shows access for free on the smartphone.

The Jio postpaid plans will offer a number of benefits to the users, including paid OTT apps with no added cost. These subscriptions further include Amazon Prime Membership, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Jio Prime benefits along with Netflix Mobile subscription.

How to enjoy the OTT on the Jio network?

Users can experience a number of movies and TV shows ranging from Bollywood to Hollywood and even some regional special keys as well. Here are the Jii Postpaid Plus plans where the platform could be used:

Jio Postpaid plans with free Netflix subscription

Jio Rs 399: This plan provides total data of 75GB per month and after that, Rs 10 per GB will be charged. The plan has unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day and a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

Jio Rs. 599: This plan offers 100GB of Data, thereafter Rs. 10/GB and also has a Data Rollover of 200GB. It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day and an additional Jio sim card under the family plan. And as mentioned- the free subscription to Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

Jio Rs. 799: The plan offers 150GB of data and after that Rs. 10/GB will be charged. This plan will give a rollover data of 200GB and further 2 additional Jio SIMs under the family plan. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. And free mobile subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

Jio Rs. 999: The plan offers a total of 200GB of data, when exhausted it will charge Rs. 10/1GB. The plan comes with 3 Jio sims under the family plan along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the subscription to Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

Jio Rs. 1,499: The postpaid plan from Jio includes 300 GB of data, thereafter Rs 10 per GB and data rollover of 500GB. With a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar it also gives some offers on international calls in selected cities and yes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for Indian networks.

