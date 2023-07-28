ISRO to launch PSLV-C56: Date, time, where and when to watch and other details

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its next significant mission, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56). This mission will mark the 56th launch of the PSLV and is set to carry seven payloads into space, with the primary focus on the DS-SAR satellite. The DS-SAR satellite is part of a contract with New Space India Limited (NSIL) and will be launched into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at an altitude of 535 km.

Reschedule date

Initially scheduled for July 26, the PSLV-C56 mission has been rescheduled and is will now slated to lift off on July 30, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The launch time is set for 6:30 am.

Details of DS-SAR satellite

The DS-SAR satellite, which weighs 360 kg is the effort of ST Engineering and DSTA, which represents the Government of Singapore. Its primary objective is to cater to the satellite imagery needs of various Singapore government agencies. Additionally, ST Engineering plans to leverage the satellite to offer its commercial customers a wide range of multi-modal and highly responsive imagery and geospatial services. The DS-SAR is equipped with a state-of-the-art Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), enabling it to provide comprehensive imaging capabilities in all weather conditions, day and night. Notably, the DS-SAR can achieve imaging at an impressive 1-meter resolution at full polarimetry.

What is in the satellite?

Joining the DS-SAR in its mission are six co-passenger satellites, each designed with unique objectives and capabilities. It includes a 23 kg VELOX-AM technology demonstration microsatellite- which is ARCADE- an experimental satellite, which further stands for Dynamics Explorer and Atmospheric Coupling; SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite equipped with demonstrator payload technology; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite which enables a seamless IoT connectivity in both remote and urban locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite positioned in lower earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, a satellite which has been developed through the international collaboration. Together, these co-passenger satellites contribute to the diverse and impactful objectives of the PSLV-C56 mission.

What does the mission hold?

The PSLV-C56 mission holds significant importance for India's space exploration endeavours, particularly following the recent launch of the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. With the DS-SAR and its co-passengers onboard, this mission further exemplifies ISRO's dedication to advancing space technology and fostering international collaborations in the space sector.

