iPhone 16 Pro likely to come with new buttons, bigger size, more: Here's all we know so far

Apple will launch its next generation of iPhones this year. Although the iPhone 16 series launch is still more than 6 months away, reports on what people can expect from the new iPhone 16 Pro have started pouring in. 91mobiles, a news portal popular for publishing accurate design files of unannounced Apple products, has published a new set of iPhone 16 Pro CAD files.

As per the 91mobiles report, the new iPhone 16 Pro is expected to come with thinner bezels and rounded corners. Overall, the device will follow a similar design language. The company is also expected to increase the size of the Action button in the iPhone 16 Pro, which was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro last year. The latest design published by the new portal is consistent with hardware rumours and reports about the upcoming iPhone.

In addition to this, the iPhone 16 Pro is also likely to come with a new button on the lower right side. The rumoured button is expected to give users easier access to camera controls. Furthermore, the button is likely to come with extra functionality such as adjusting focus, zoom levels, and trigger for photos and videos.



In terms of camera, the iPhone 16 Pro is likely to come with the same camera bump design and will house camera sensors, a LiDAR module, a microphone, and a flash. In addition to this, it is also expected to get a 5X tetraprism telephoto camera and a 48MP Ultra-wide camera.

In terms of dimension, the report says the iPhone 16 Pro will be slightly taller, wider, and thicker. It is likely to measure 149.6×71.4×8.4mm with a 6.1-inch display compared to the iPhone 15 Pro’s dimensions, which measures 146.6x70.6×8.25mm. The report also suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro can come with a 6.3-inch display due to thinner bezels and new dimensions.

