How to manage iCloud storage? Tips and tricks

iCloud, Apple’s cloud storage service is the service which every iPhone user love- as the company enables the user to store all the backups and folders in the cloud. It is certainly convenient but it could quickly fill up, especially with the free 5GB storage allocation. We bring to you some of the useful tips which could help you manage your iCloud storage efficiently, and keep your Apple devices running without any lag.

Review and delete unwanted data

You need to identify and delete the redundant and obsolete files from iCloud.

Open the iCloud.com and use the Files app on your iPhone to delete unwanted files and documents.

You could consider moving the larger files to an alternative storage solution.

Keep sorting photos and videos

Delete large and excessive photos and videos which are of no use- or are duplicated.

You can download them anywhere easily by managing your media library.

Manage iCloud Backups

Review and delete the older backups or those which you do not require.

Access the iCloud settings on your iPhone to manage and delete backups.

Optimize email and message storage

You can clear the attachments and media from emails and messages which are no longer needed.

Regularly review and delete the media-rich content to reduce iCloud storage usage.

Evaluate app data

Certain apps are consuming significant space in iCloud.

You can adjust app settings or you could delete unnecessary data which are associated with these apps to free up the storage space.

Empty trash in the Photos and Notes app

Regularly empty the ‘Recently Deleted’ folder to reclaim space.

Permanently delete the deleted items in the bin to optimize iCloud storage.

Delete voice memos

Another thing which is ignored is the voice memo, and you need to keep removing unwanted or older voice notes from the iCloud storage.

You need to delete the voice memos from both the Voice Memo app as well as from the Recently Deleted folder.

Review recommended suggestions

Take advantage of smart recommendations which are provided by Apple to optimize iCloud storage.

Accept or reject the recommendations which are based on your storage needs and preferences.

If you do regular maintenance and conscious management of your iCloud storage, you may never get out of storage space. This will further help you to optimize your smartphone’s performance and ensure you have sufficient space for new data and memories.

These tips could certainly help you to manage your iCloud storage and enhance your overall user experience.

