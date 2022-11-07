Here are 5 must-have gadgets with great discounts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Smartwatch and earbuds

If you are still planning to get your hands on the new smartwatch and TWS yet, then here is a smart guide to let you have some of the trending earbuds and smartwatches which exist in the market, and could be a decent investment for you. Here are a few of the gadgets (smartwatch, earbuds, headphones and more) which you can still get at a decent discount.

PLAYGO DUALPODS at Rs 3,999, now at Rs 1,799

This smart design, which is among the best pocket-friendly ear pods on this list, enables the user to focus on their job without having to worry about irritating background noises. Due to Dual-Driver TWS, the sound output of these dual pods is greatly enhanced. Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) High-sensitivity Driver Design For Enhanced Sound Performance is also available. PLAYGO DUALPODS are precisely designed for all-day wear that is pleasant and fits comfortably in the wearer's ears. Additionally, the volume may be adjusted with just a small touch. Is it not the ideal device for your favourite person?

Boat Xtend Smartwatch at Rs 7,990, now at Rs 2,999

The smartwatch has a 1.69-inch LCD and more than 50 watch faces that can be accessed using the boAt Wave app. It includes a variety of sensors and fitness monitors that can automatically and manually track your heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns. The watch also has a number of activity modes that track activities like rowing, playing cricket, working out, and more. These modes include walking, jogging, cycling, hiking, and swimming. The watch has a 300mAh battery inside, which may last up to a week on a single charge. It also has a 5ATM rating for resistance to dust and water. This indicates that it can remain alive for up to 30 minutes underwater. Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales all offer this product.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones at Rs 34,990, now at Rs 29,990

These wireless headphones will transform the way you hear your music. These headphones have an Auto NC Optimizer that automatically adjusts the sound based on your surroundings and wearing circumstances. Additionally, the Sony WH-1000XM5 features 8 noise-cancelling microphones—4 on each ear. In reality, the microphones additionally make use of cutting-edge audio signal processing and Precise Voice Pickup technology. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.

OnePlus Buds Z2 at Rs 5,999, now at Rs 4,997

The in-ear OnePlus Buds Z2 have stem protrusions, a shiny circular ring, and an in-ear design. The OnePlus Buds Z2 include a three-microphone arrangement on an 11mm driver unit, which is a notable shift. Additionally, it provides Bluetooth 5.2 support, SBC and AAC codecs, and Active Noise Cancellation with a maximum 80dB level. On these earphones, OnePlus promises a latency rate of 94 milliseconds. The claimed battery life of the earbuds is 7 hours, with a total claimed battery life of up to 38 hours. Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales all sell this device.

PLAYFIT SLIM at Rs 4,999, now at Rs 2,999

The smartwatch PLAFIT SLIM is "Made in India." 1.28-inch′ (240 x 240 pixels) IPS LCD screen, IP67 water and dust resistance, different sports modes, heart rate and fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, Bluetooth notification, and more. This slimline smartwatch has a trendy band in the colours of Black and Blue, as the name would imply. It includes a 180mAh battery with a 7-day battery life and a 15-day standby time guarantee.

(The above inputs have been shared by the agency, and as per market demand, we have incorporated the same. India TV has not reviewed the above products so far and do not take any responsibility for the same)

