Government issues warning for Android users: Know all details here

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for Android users who are running recent versions of Android. As per CERT-In advisory, several security flaws are affecting these Android smartphones. These vulnerabilities are recently patched by Google and other smartphone component makers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek as a part of Android Security Bulletin for March.

On Tuesday, CERT-In issued an advisory which drew attention to several vulnerabilities found in different parts of the Android operating system. These vulnerabilities were found in the "Framework, System, AMLogic, Arm components, MediaTek components, Qualcomm components, and Qualcomm closed-source components". The advisory gave the vulnerabilities a "High" severity rating and warned that they affect Android versions 12 (including 12L), 13, and 14.

The cybersecurity agency has reported that Google has fixed some vulnerabilities in its Android operating system. These vulnerabilities could have allowed an attacker to access private information on a targeted device without authorization. In addition to this, an attacker could have exploited these vulnerabilities to gain elevated privileges on the device, execute malicious code, or initiate a denial of service (DoS) attack.

Google has released a detailed report regarding specific components that have been fixed with the latest Android Security Bulletin. The report includes solutions for bootloader vulnerabilities on devices with AMLogic components, flaws on Mali (Arm) components, and security issues that affect Wi-Fi and kernels on Qualcomm devices.

In addition, Samsung announced that its devices will be protected against nine SVEs that affect the Wi-Fi, AppLock, and other parts of the operating system as well as the bootloader, after receiving the latest Security Maintenance Release (SMR) Mar-2024 Release 1 update. Samsung has also fixed some SVE items that cannot currently be disclosed.

According to CERT-In, it is recommended that users ensure their smartphones are updated with the latest monthly security patches to protect against known vulnerabilities. Google's Android Security Bulletin confirms that smartphones updated with the 2024-03-05 security patch level are protected from these security flaws.

