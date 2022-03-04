Google Doodle celebrates the commencement of ICC Women’s World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE Google Doodle

Google has come up with a new doodle to celebrate the commencement of the ICC Women’s World Cup Tournament. Today’s Doodle celebrates the Women’s Cricket World Cup which has begun at Bay Oval Stadium situated in New Zealand.

The first international cricket tournament match took place in 1844 between Canada and the United States. The first women’s World Cup tournament was held in 1973 and was won by England.

This year around eight women's cricket teams has participated in the tournament to compete.

One of the highly respected games, cricket is known for maintaining high standards of fair play and good sportsmanship. Hence the phrase “It’s just not cricket,” which describes anything considered unfair.

With the help of doodle, Google has conveyed the best wishes to the competing teams.

The game was originally scheduled for 6 February to 7 March 2021 (last year) but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.