Google discontinues Chromecast 1st-gen 2013 support

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Chromecast 2013 was designed to resemble keys

Google has officially discontinued support for the original Chromecast model released in 2013, meaning that there will be no further software or security updates provided. As per the support page of Google- "Support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended, which means these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance.”

As reported by 9to5Google, the initial iteration of Chromecast, resembling keys, featured an HDMI port positioned on the right side and a micro USB port, along with an adapter, on the left side. The top of the device displayed the word "Chrome" along with the logo of the browser.

During a time when smart TVs were not yet widespread, the first-generation Chromecast provided an affordable solution for accessing video streaming applications on televisions. Priced at just $35, it served as a cost-effective workaround for individuals seeking to enhance their TV viewing experience.

Additionally, according to the report, following the release of the first-generation Chromecast, the tech giant introduced a second-generation model after two years. This new iteration adopted a puck-shaped design.\

In 2018, the third-generation Chromecast model was introduced by the tech giant.

ALSO READ: Apple's VR headset: High-end screens expected to launch at WWDC 2023

In the meantime, Google has recently unveiled an innovative live TV experience that enables users to explore over 800 free TV channels offered by various providers. This feature supports 10 languages, including Hindi, catering to a diverse range of users.

Users also have the option to access channels from different parts of the world, providing programming in over 10 languages such as Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese. This feature allows for a truly global TV experience with a diverse range of content available.

ALSO READ: Nokia C32: Everything you must know

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News