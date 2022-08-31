Facebook plans to discontinue its standalone gaming app: Know why

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Facebook

Facebook Gaming App from Meta will be discontinued on October 28, for both Android and IOS users. The Apple App Store and the Google Play Store will remove the designated app. from the platform. Meta has not stated the reason behind the closure of the standalone game app by the time of writing.

The company’s official website features a banner that states, “Despite this news, our objective to connect players, fans, and creators with the games they love hasn't changed, and you’ll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app”.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you've done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched," the notice added.

The app was launched in April 2020 to let users watch their favourite streamers, play instant games and take part in gaming groups."Facebook experienced some hurdles trying to launch the app, as Apple rejected the app numerous times, citing its rules that prohibit apps with the main purpose of distributing casual games, reports TechCrunch.

Apple's rules had forced Facebook to remove gameplay functionality from the app. The company said that it will continue to support gaming communities, developers, and creators on the main Facebook app. Facebook Gaming has rolled out a new 'Clips to Reels' feature for all creators to convert live gameplay clips into Reels.

