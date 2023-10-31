Facebook and Instagram introduce paid option to remove ads: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Ad-free Facebook and Instagram: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new subscription option for users who want to enjoy these platforms without ads. Starting in November, users in select parts of the world will have the choice to pay a monthly fee to eliminate ads from their Facebook and Instagram experience.

The pricing for these subscriptions varies based on how you sign up. If you choose to subscribe via the web, it will cost you EUR 9.99 per month. However, if you opt for the Android or iOS route, the fee is slightly higher at EUR 12.99 per month. This pricing difference is due to the policies of Apple and Google's app stores, which charge fees for in-app purchases.

The decision to offer these subscription options in Europe is largely a response to new regulations in the region. These regulations are forcing companies like Meta to stop serving ads to users in the EU, European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland if users prefer an ad-free experience.

For those in Europe who don't mind seeing ads on Facebook and Instagram, the free versions of these apps will still be available. Meta is making it clear that nothing changes for users of the free versions in these countries. However, if ads are a bother, you can now choose the ad-free subscription.

The company said it believes in the value of an ad-supported internet that aids small businesses in reaching their customers. However, with the new EU rules restricting the collection of user data for advertising purposes, these subscription options offer a way for users to enjoy their favorite platforms without ads.

