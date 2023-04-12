'I will sell company if...': Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter's chaotic takeover

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Chaotic takeover: Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who took over the microblogging site earlier last year, said running the platform has been "quite painful" and a rollercoaster".

While speaking to BBC on Wednesday, Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn in October, did not lament over the chaotic takeover but added he would sell the organisation if the "right" person came along.

"No regrets"

During the conversation, he defended his logic behind buying the social media company and said he had no regrets about buying the platform. However, he acknowledged that the "pain level has been extremely high, this hasn't been some kind of party".

"It's not been boring. It's been quite a rollercoaster," he said while explaining his idea at Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco. "It has been really quite a stressful situation over the last several months", he added.

"Has to sleep in office sometimes"

The world's second-richest man asserted that the workload has been really challenging and added he has to sleep in the office. Musk revealed that he has a spot on a couch in a library "that nobody goes to". When asked about his controversial tweets, he sarcastically said he would not tweet after 3 am.

