Twitter merges with 'X'- Musk's everything app

Musk had expressed interest in creating an application that could offer comprehensive features comparable to China's WeChat. Twitter may accelerate X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong- said the Twitter CEO.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: April 11, 2023 17:00 IST
Twitter merges with 'X'- Musk's everything app

Twitter has recently announced a significant development, where it has merged with 'X'- the Everything app which is owned by Elon Musk. The news surfaced when Musk tweeted 'X'. 

Musk X- everything app

In a court filing in the US, Twitter quietly disclosed that it no longer exists.

"Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists. X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada, and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California," the filing mentioned.

In October last year, when he was in the process of finalising the purchase of Twitter, he restated that X remains his long-term plan for the business.

"Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," Musk tweeted.

"Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," he added.

Earlier, Musk had expressed interest in creating an application that could offer comprehensive features comparable to China's WeChat.

During a podcast, he said that the US needs a super app.

"It's either convert Twitter to that or start something new. It does need to happen somehow," he said.

During the podcast last year, Musk told the listeners, "If you're in China, you kind of live on WeChat. It does everything. It's sort of like Twitter, plus PayPal, plus a whole bunch of things all rolled into one, with a great interface. It's really an excellent app, and we don't have anything like that outside of China." 

In 1999, Musk co-founded an online bank called X.com, which was later merged to form PayPal.

Inputs from IANS

