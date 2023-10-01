Sunday, October 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Elon Musk sets the record straight: Not making $142,690/minute, but facing greater losses

Elon Musk sets the record straight: Not making $142,690/minute, but facing greater losses

Elon Musk refutes earning $142,690 per minute, emphasizing he loses more when Tesla stock falls. He dismisses such claims as based on "silly metrics," stating that his wealth is primarily tied to stock ownership in companies he co-founded.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2023 14:01 IST
Elon Musk, X, just happened, tech news
Image Source : FILE Elon Musk sets the record straight

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has denied claims that he earns $142,690 every minute, clarifying that he loses more money when Tesla stock drops. Musk responded to a user, stating that such reports rely on "silly metrics" and that he primarily owns stock in the companies he helped create.

He explained that he technically loses substantial sums each time Tesla stock experiences a random drop. This response comes after reports suggested Musk's net worth increased by an average of about $2,378 per second over three years, equating to $142,680 per minute or $8,560,800 per hour. According to these reports, if he slept for eight hours, he'd wake up $68,486,400 richer.

Musk's net worth soared by $96.6 billion from January to June 2023, making him the world's richest individual with a net worth of $248.7 billion. Notably, 23 per cent of Musk's wealth is tied to his stake in Tesla.

In October 2022, Musk made headlines by purchasing Twitter for $44 billion. However, earlier this year, he became the first person to lose $200 billion in net worth within 13 months. His wealth dropped to $137 billion following a significant decrease in Tesla shares, which plummeted by nearly 65 per cent.

ALSO READ Nothing Phone (2) long-term review: A great performer with very strong built

Musk's fortune peaked at $340 billion in November 2021 before experiencing a substantial decline.

Related Stories
Elon Musk says only verified users will be able to vote in X polls

Elon Musk says only verified users will be able to vote in X polls

X's latest update: Say goodbye to 'Tweets', welcome 'Posts'

X's latest update: Say goodbye to 'Tweets', welcome 'Posts'

X corp bans over 12 Lakh accounts in India: Here's why

X corp bans over 12 Lakh accounts in India: Here's why

'Likes' tab now hideable for X premium subscribers: Know more

'Likes' tab now hideable for X premium subscribers: Know more

X empowers users with deletion alerts for community notes: Details

X empowers users with deletion alerts for community notes: Details

X rolls out government ID verification for premium users: Key details

X rolls out government ID verification for premium users: Key details

X platform may introduce monthly payments, says Elon Musk

X platform may introduce monthly payments, says Elon Musk

X's long-form posts achieve 3 billion daily views: Elon Musk

X's long-form posts achieve 3 billion daily views: Elon Musk

X Corp, led by Musk, to deactivate 'Circles' by October end: Know more

X Corp, led by Musk, to deactivate 'Circles' by October end: Know more

Musk's fee announcement boosts Bluesky's user base, expresses interest in iPhone 15

Musk's fee announcement boosts Bluesky's user base, expresses interest in iPhone 15

Elon Musk's X corp invests $20 million in creator community: Here's why

Elon Musk's X corp invests $20 million in creator community: Here's why

This statement underscores the volatility of Musk's wealth, primarily driven by his significant holdings in Tesla and the fluctuations in the company's stock value.

ALSO READ: Apple clarified that overheating is not related to performance reduction: Details

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News