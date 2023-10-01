Apple clarified that overheating is not related to performance reduction: Details

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 17

Apple has acknowledged that some conditions, including a bug in the iOS 17 software update and specific third-party apps such as Instagram, can cause new iPhones to run warmer than expected. This situation may occur during the initial days after device setup or restoration due to increased background activity. Apple has stated that they have identified a bug in iOS 17 that impacts certain users and will be addressed in a future software update.

Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro models, made with a titanium material and aluminium substructure, exhibit improved heat dissipation compared to prior stainless steel Pro models and do not suffer from overheating.

Apple clarified that overheating is not related to performance reduction to address temperature issues. Instead, the warmth users may feel in their new iPhones can be attributed to various factors, such as initial device setup, backup restoration, wireless charging, graphics-intensive apps, games, and augmented reality features.

While some users may experience a temporary increase in temperature, Apple assures that this is normal and doesn't pose any safety risks. Additionally, users employing larger USB-C power adapters (20W or higher) may observe a temporary temperature increase during fast charging. The iPhone regulates power to a maximum of 27W, as long as the adapter complies with the USB-C PD (Power Delivery) standard.

The company is actively working with app developers to address issues that lead to CPU overloads and increased device temperature. Apps like Asphalt 9, Instagram, and Uber have been identified as culprits. Instagram has already issued a fix for its issue in version 302.

ALSO READ: Google's generative AI search experience for teens: Explained

Overall, Apple emphasizes that these temperature fluctuations are part of regular device operation and that users can continue to use their devices without concern as long as they don't receive a temperature warning.

The tech giant is committed to investigating further conditions and collaborating with developers to implement solutions, ensuring optimal iPhone performance and user experience.

This clarification should help alleviate concerns among users experiencing warmer-than-expected device temperatures.

ALSO READ: Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality: What sets them apart and how they work

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News