Disney+ Hotstar alerts users: Password sharing faces severe consequences

Following in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar is planning to curtail password sharing among its users. Subscribers in Canada recently received an email detailing updates to the subscriber agreement, which includes the enforcement of restrictions on password sharing beginning November 1.

The email, reported by The Verge, mentions that Disney will introduce stricter rules against sharing accounts outside of a user's household. The help center on Disney's website has also been updated to clarify that subscriptions should not be shared beyond the household.

Disney+ Hotstar is set to monitor users for compliance with these rules. In the Canadian subscriber agreement's newly updated section on "Account Sharing," the company states that it will keep an eye on subscribed users' accounts. If any violations are detected, the account may face restrictions or even termination.

The agreement specifies, "Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household...If we determine that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement."

These changes will go into effect in Canada on November 1, 2023, affecting users on their next billing date following that date.

Disney+ Hotstar is also expected to implement this policy in other countries, including India.

This move by Disney+ Hotstar aligns with its plans to launch new ad-supported memberships. It mirrors Netflix's actions earlier this year when the streaming giant started cracking down on password sharing in select countries. Netflix communicated these changes to its users, emphasizing that an account should be used only by one household.

Both Disney and Netflix are taking measures to protect their revenue streams by discouraging password sharing and promoting individual memberships, ensuring users adhere to their subscriber agreements.

