CES 2024: Amazfit Helio Ring unveiled with Smart Ring Technology | Details

Image Source : AMAZFIT Amazfit Helio Ring unveiled with Smart Ring Technology

Amazfit Helio Ring, the latest offering from Zepp Health has made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The new smartwatch will be strongly standing as a contender against the existing smart rings from tech players like Boat Smart Ring and Noise Luna Ring, this smart ring boasts an advanced feature that includes 10 ATM water resistance and EDA Emotional Monitoring.

About Helio Ring

Zepp Health has officially confirmed that the Amazfit Helio Ring will be available for purchase in early Spring 2024 (around mid-March). The smart ring has been designed to integrate seamlessly with Amazfit smartwatches and the Zepp App, facing the potential rivalry from the upcoming smart rings by the tech giants Apple and Samsung.

Features and specifications

It was reported that the company is yet to disclose the features of the Helio Ring, but as per the official website, it was revealed that the Amazfit Helio Ring has been designed to complement Amazfit smartwatches and it will be integrated with data accessible by using the Zepp App. The Smart Ring has been crafted with titanium alloy and offers a combination of durability and lightness. It is available in two sizes - the 10 variant weighs 3.8 grams and the size 12 variant weighs 4 grams.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The smart ring comes equipped with a range of health-monitoring features like 10 ATM water resistance capabilities. The Zepp App enables the users to monitor heart rate, sleeping heart rate, body temperature, breathing, blood oxygen saturation and a sleep-tracking device.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is also equipped with Electrodermal Activity (EDA) sensors, which offer insights into physical emotional stress indicators like sweat, contributing to a holistic understanding of emotional health.

Connectivity and Battery life

Although the battery capacity remains undisclosed by the company, per internal testing suggests a commendable battery life of up to 5 days. However, it is worth noticing that the ring does not support GPS connectivity but fitness enthusiasts could still benefit from step and calorie monitoring, alongside a unique feature that gauges cardiovascular health by tracking the heart rate's return to normal three minutes after exercise.

