Apple rolls-out software update for tvOS and HomePod

Apple has recently rolled out new software updates for Apple TV versions tvOS 16.3.1 and HomePod version 16.3.1. As per the official press note from the tech giant, the updates will enable both devices to have ‘general performance and stability improvements’.

About the new updates on tvOS and HomePod

The new tvOS 16.3.1 update could be downloaded over the air from the Apple TV Settings app. The user will have to go to ‘System’ and then proceed to ‘Software Update’.

This is a must to mention that Apple TV already has an automatic software update. This means the owners of the device will get automatically upgraded to the latest tvOS 16.3.1 version. So is the case with HomePod, when it comes to auto updation.

Until the update feature is manually disabled, the HomePod software will also get installed automatically on the device. Also, the user can manually update the device via the Home application as well.

About the HomePod mini 2 availability

As per the reports, Apple is expected to start mass shipment of a new 'HomePod mini 2' in the second half of 2023, time-band yet not disclosed by the time of writing.

The analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated about the availability of the new HomePod mini2 via Twitter, where he stated: "Goertek has secured NPI and assembly orders for HomePod mini 2, which will start mass shipments in 2H24."

Kuo also mentioned that Apple will likely start its mass production of the 'AirPods Max 2' and 'AirPods low-cost version' in the third and fourth quarter of next year (2024) or even later, in the first half of 2025.

