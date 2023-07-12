Adobe adds support for 8 Indian regional languages in text prompts

Follow us on Image Source : ADOBE Adobe adds Firefly, a generative AI system

Adobe, a software giant has announced the global expansion of Firefly, its generative AI system that now supports text prompts in over 100 languages, including eight Indian regional languages. The inclusion of Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu will allow users worldwide to generate images and text effects using their native languages through the standalone Firefly web service.

In addition to the language support, Adobe will also localize the service in 20 languages, with French, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese versions already available. This move aims to make Firefly more accessible and cater to a wider user base, empowering individuals to bring their creative visions to life and create high-quality assets that can be used commercially.

Ely Greenfield, CTO of Digital Media at Adobe, highlighted the significance of this expansion, emphasizing that it allows more people to leverage Firefly's unique capabilities in their preferred languages. By bridging the gap between imagination and blank pages, Firefly enables users to build their creative confidence and enhances their precision, power, speed, and ease within Creative Cloud applications and workflows. Since its launch in March, Firefly has already been integrated into popular Adobe tools such as Photoshop, Express, and Illustrator.

The impact of Firefly has been substantial, with over one billion images generated in the three months since its launch. This remarkable achievement further underscores the value and popularity of the AI-powered system among creators and designers.

Adobe's expansion of Firefly and its support for a diverse range of languages signifies the company's commitment to empowering creators globally. By enabling users to express their creativity in their native languages, Adobe is fostering inclusivity and providing tools that resonate with diverse cultures and artistic expressions.

Overall, the global expansion of Firefly and the addition of support for Indian regional languages reinforce Adobe's position as a leader in creative software, while also showcasing their dedication to enabling creativity and innovation on a global scale.

