5 Must-have work from home Gadgets

Since COVID-19 impacted the world in 2020, the entire ecosystem changed- people started to work from home, kids started to take classes from home, gym fanatics created their workout zone at home and so on. Indeed, this time became a game-changer for a number of brands who already were working for smart tools to have a connected ecosystem.

A hybrid lifestyle gave a number of brands an opportunity to make an impact in the market and evolve as per the demand. People started to opt for the right gadgets for their workstations which could help them give an uninterrupted experience. But with the rising number of competition, people tend to get confused as to which product to buy and from which brand?

To eliminate this discomfort we came up with 5 must-have hybrid working tools for work from home:

Viewsonic’s 3,600 Lumens XGA Education Projector

The PS500X is a high brightness XGA short-throw projector for conference and calling, along with educational purposes. With the ability to project up to 77-inch images from a distance of 0.95m from any projection surface, the Viewsonic PS500X projector is flexible enough to fit in any classroom design and keeps the presenter clear of the projection beam.

High brightness of 3,600 ANSI Lumens ensures that images remain clear and detailed in a closed room, and ViewSonic’s exclusive SuperColor technology offers a true-to-life colour accuracy for projected images.

The energy-saving SuperEco mode reduces power consumption and extends lamp life to a lengthy 15,000 hours. Furthermore, PS500X is compatible with the optional PJ-vTouch-10S interactive module, which allows you to use a stylus or finger touch to annotate on projected images – turning class into an engaging interactive teaching environment. Priced at Rs. 59,990 the projector is available across various eCommerce platforms.

MAXHUB BM21 Speakerphone

The UC BM21 speakerphone is a comprehensive tool for communication, capable enough to receive and deliver clear sound in Zoom’s high standards meetings. The product is very much useful for speaking and delivering speeches and lectures on time and keeping the engagement clear and understandable through the various calling apps.

It features a 360-degree omnidirectional voice pickup capability, wireless charging, an 8-hour playtime, and delivers clear audio quality in any environment. Furthermore, at only 1.5 inches high and under 5 inches in diameter, the BM21 can seamlessly blend into any meeting room space. A set of large dynamic speakers equipped with enhanced DSP for intelligent noise reduction and echo cancellation, ensures users experience natural, clear sounds from any position in the classroom or even bedroom of the students, while the 6-element PZM boundary microphone intelligently masters omnidirectional voice acquisition. It’s the ideal microphone and speaker solution for the conference table in small to mid-sized meetings.

Priced at Rs. 30,000 the product is available across various platforms across the country.

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam

Priced at Rs. 12,995, this Logitech webcam delivers crisp and detailed Full HD video (1080p at 30fps) with a full HD glass lens, 78° field of view, and HD auto light correction—plus dual mics for clear stereo sound. Everything you need to look great in hybrid workroom or classrooms, conference calls and records polished demos for both teachers, students, employees, colleagues etc. A fixed 78° field of view frame with plus full HD at 1080p/30fps or 720p/30fps, the webcam comes with a five-element glass lens which is known to capture razor-sharp images and clear colours. Two microphones, one on either side of the camera, capture more realistic sound from a broader range of angles—so your voice comes through sounding natural and clear in conference calls.

BenQ’s Computer Monitor Light Screenbar Plus

This Amazon exclusive protector is priced at Rs. 12,990. The built-in ambient light sensor in the Desktop Dial enables you with simply one touch for the best brightness level; Let the auto-dimming function does the job! You can also manually adjust the brightness and colour temperature at any moment. Easy to use with precision. Its asymmetrical optical design only illuminates the desk and eliminates reflective glare off the screen found on most regular desk lamps. The breakthrough design mounts on top of the monitor, saving valuable space on your desk. Dial-in the perfect colour temperature for focus and comfort; Warm light for relaxing, cool light for work efficiency. The weighted clip gently rests on nearly any monitor with thickness from 0.4" to 1.2" (1 to 3 cm); It works perfectly on monitors with the bezel wider than 0.8cm (0.32”). The length of the USB cable is 1.5M.

ViewSonic WorkPro Full HD Webcam Monitor VG2440V 60.96 cm (24-inches) FHD

An integrated Full HD webcam, the Full HD Webcam Monitor comes with an inbuilt microphone and speakers to deliver clear communication and video conferencing experience. The monitor could be adjusted and the user can set the frame accordingly. The camera on the monitor comes with a shutter slide over the camera lens to ensure your privacy. Featuring a full HD resolution, the monitor delivers an HD quality video viewing experience with clarity and depth.



The monitor is compatible with multiple OS and comes with versatile connectivity like DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA inputs. The monitor comes with 3 years of standard on-site Warranty and is priced at Rs 23,600 but is available on Amazon at a discounted price tag of Rs. 18,999.