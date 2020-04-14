Coronavirus Pandemic: Zomato, TECNO partners up to feed 60k Indians

Tecno teams up with channel partners, Zomato to feed 60k Indians.

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Tuesday said that it has partnered with non-profit organisation Zomato Feeding India and over 100 channel partners to distribute ration kits among more than 60,000 people across the country. To begin with, TECNO along with its channel partners will inject Rs 60 lakhs in these efforts, the company said.

The idea is to have all parties contribute to creating a sizable pool of funds that can be used to put together an adequate stock of necessary food items required for supply, it added. TECNO said its partnership with Zomato Feeding India will help support 20,000 people, while its work with the channel partners will help feed 40,000 more people.

"These are unprecedented and difficult times. Our Prime Minister, his leadership team, our doctors and health members work continuously to ensure our safety and well-being. The social distancing has been hard on everyone, and especially those who lack access to basic and essential provisions like food," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said in a statement.

"We, at TECNO, are doing everything we can to support as many of them as possible; to ensure they have food on their plates and enough ration to sustain themselves and their loved ones," Talapatra said.

Through Zomato Feeding India's "Feed the Daily Wager" project, TECNO will distribute ration kits to support 20,000 people from local communities in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, the company said. Zomato Feeding India launched the initiative to help ensure that less people sleep hungry during this period of lockdown. India on Tuesday extended the lockdown till May 3.

"These are trying times, and it's absolutely necessary for us to lend a helping hand to take care of the worst hit strata of our population. Zomato Feeding India's 'Feed the Daily Wager' initiative has been able to help 2.5 lakh households so far, and with support from Techno we are looking to enable another 20,000 in the National Capital Region," said Chandan Mendiratta, Head, Zomato Feeding India.

Parallelly, TECNO in an on-ground combined initiative with its over 100 channel partners' will see both parties contributing equally to supply ration and food to about 40, 000 needy people affected across 140 cities during the lockdown period.

Earlier, the company collaborated with key government institutions in the National Capital Region like Yatharth Hospital & Noida Police to supply masks and thermometers to healthcare and administrative workers who are at the frontline, helping India combat the pandemic.

