Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 819 recharge plan: Here's what it offers

Image Source : FILE Vodafone Introduces Rs 819 prepaid plan.

Vodafone Idea has silently added yet another prepaid plan in their portfolio. The new Rs. 819 prepaid recharge plan is currently limited to only Vodafone subscribers and will not be made available to the Idea customers. Moreover, the plan is limited to the Delhi NCR circle for now, which means anyone out of the circle will not be able to avail it.

According to the Vodafone listing, the Rs. 819 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB per day with a validity of 84 days. Apart from that, the telecom operator is also offering unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Notably, this makes the plan identical to the telco’s Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plan option. But the catch is that the Rs. 699 plan is able to offer more data with the help of Vodafone Idea's Double Data offer, which can end anytime.

Alongside the basic benefits, the Rs. 819 plan also offers access to Vodafone Play as well as Zee5 OTT platforms. Similar benefits are being offered on the Rs. 699 plan along with the 4GB daily data allocation.

Also Read: Conceptualizing 5G trials with OEMs, application developers: Bharti Airtel

According to a report by OnlyTech, Vodafone India's online mobile recharge microsite mentions about a bundled one-year extended warranty with the Rs. 819 plan. However, there is no official word on the same. It might work similarly to the company’s Red Shield plan that offers an extended warranty to the postpaid customers.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage