Free Amazon Prime: These Vodafone, Airtel plans offer free Amazon Prime Video subscription

Amazon Prime subscription not only provides users with access to free online video content but access to unlimited one-day and two-day delivery, access to Amazon Prime Music, Prime Reading, and even gaming. While the yearly Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs. 999, you can get it for free by going for a number of Vodafone, Airtel plans that offer free membership for a year. Read on to know more about these plans.

Vodafone plans that offer free Amazon Prime

Most of Vodafone plans that offer free Amazon Prime are postpaid. Only one Vodafone prepaid plan is eligible to offer free Amazon Prime membership. Here's a look at the plans for the same:

Rs. 499 postpaid plan : The plan provides users with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs a day, national roaming, 75GB rollover 4G data, and free Amazon Prime membership for a year. This also includes free Vodafone Play services and Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999 for a year

: The plan provides users with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs a day, national roaming, 75GB rollover 4G data, and free Amazon Prime membership for a year. This also includes free Vodafone Play services and Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999 for a year Rs. 699 postpaid plan : This also is meant for a single user and includes benefits such as unlimited calling, 100 SMSs a month, national roaming, unlimited data and free subscription of Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Vodafone Play services

: This also is meant for a single user and includes benefits such as unlimited calling, 100 SMSs a month, national roaming, unlimited data and free subscription of Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Vodafone Play services Rs. 1,999 postpaid plan : This is another plan that offers the same benefits as the aforementioned plans and is meant for a single user. Additional benefits include inbuilt Netflix, Access to International & Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, ISD calls at 50 paise, deals on Samsung devices, and more options

: This is another plan that offers the same benefits as the aforementioned plans and is meant for a single user. Additional benefits include inbuilt Netflix, Access to International & Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, ISD calls at 50 paise, deals on Samsung devices, and more options Rs. 598 postpaid plan: The plan can add up to 2 members and includes unlimited calls, 100 SMSs per day, national roaming, 80GB total data with 200GB rollover one (50GB for the primary member and 30GB for others) and same Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Vodafone Play access

The plan can add up to 2 members and includes unlimited calls, 100 SMSs per day, national roaming, 80GB total data with 200GB rollover one (50GB for the primary member and 30GB for others) and same Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Vodafone Play access Rs. 749 postpaid plan : This plan, meant for three members, offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSs a day, national roaming, 120GB of data with it being rollover, free Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play, and Zee5

: This plan, meant for three members, offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSs a day, national roaming, 120GB of data with it being rollover, free Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play, and Zee5 Rs. 999 postpaid plan : This plan can be for up to 4 family members and offers the same benefits as the other plans. Except this one includes 200GB of rollover data

: This plan can be for up to 4 family members and offers the same benefits as the other plans. Except this one includes 200GB of rollover data Rs. 349 prepaid plan: There is one Vodafone prepaid plan that offers free Amazon Prime subscription, the Rs. 349 plan. It includes benefits such as unlimited calls, 100 SMSs per day, 2GB of data per day, and is valid for 28 days

There is also a new Rs. 899 postpaid plan that offers unlimited calls, 100 SMSs a day, national roaming, free Amazon Prime and Vodafone Play subscription. However, it has started showing up on the website yet.

Airtel plans that offer free Amazon Prime

There are a total of 5 Airtel plans that provide free Amazon Prime subscription. Here's are the plans:

Rs. 349 prepaid plan : The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSs per day, 2GB of 4G data per day and is valid for 28 days. It includes free Amazon Prime subscription for 28 days, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music access, free Hellotunes, access to free online courses, and cashback on FASTag

: The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSs per day, 2GB of 4G data per day and is valid for 28 days. It includes free Amazon Prime subscription for 28 days, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music access, free Hellotunes, access to free online courses, and cashback on FASTag Rs. 499 postpaid plan : The plan includes 75GB of rollover data, unlimited local and STD calling, and free access to Amazon Prime for a year, Airtel Xstream Premium, Zee5, and free handset protection

: The plan includes 75GB of rollover data, unlimited local and STD calling, and free access to Amazon Prime for a year, Airtel Xstream Premium, Zee5, and free handset protection Rs. 749 postpaid plan : The pack offers 125GB of rollover data, 2 free family add-ons, unlimited calling, a year's free Amazon Prime membership, Zee5 subscription, Airtel Xstream, and handset protection

: The pack offers 125GB of rollover data, 2 free family add-ons, unlimited calling, a year's free Amazon Prime membership, Zee5 subscription, Airtel Xstream, and handset protection Rs. 999 postpaid plan : This plan provides 150GB of data, 4 free family add-ons, unlimited calling, and the same benefits as the Rs. 749 postpaid plan with free Amazon Prime subscription

: This plan provides 150GB of data, 4 free family add-ons, unlimited calling, and the same benefits as the Rs. 749 postpaid plan with free Amazon Prime subscription Rs. 1,599 postpaid plan: This plan is also like the aforementioned one but with unlimited data, 1 free family add-on and 200 free ISD minutes with 10% off on IR packs

We hope the aforementioned plans help you choose the right one for you with the free Amazon Prime subscription included.

