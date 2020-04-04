How to watch Super Pink Moon online from India: Livestream, time and more

Image Source : FLICKR Supermoon 2020

Get ready for the next Supermoon this year. It's not that far. And this time it's going to be the Super Pink Moon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, which is for North America. The global time for the Super Pink Moon being 100% illuminated is April 8, 2020, at 2.35 am Universal Time. Don't fret if you think you won't be able to see. Technology comes to your rescue. This is how you can watch it online.

Since the Super Pink Moon will appear in India at 8:05 am, daytime, we will not be able to watch the phenomena by just looking at the sky. But thanks to online websites, you can still watch the supermoon live.

How to watch Super Pink Moon online

You will be able to watch the biggest and the brightest Super Pink Moon via the YouTube channel Slooh. The channel says "Join us on Tuesday, April 7th, starting at 7:30 PM EDT to watch the second of a Supermoon Trilogy." Other timezones: 4:30 pm PDT, 23:30 UTC, and 5 pm IST (8th). Here's the link for the same:

What is a Supermoon and how big is it?

A Supermoon is a term given to the full moon when it is the closest to the Earth during its elliptical path around it. Once this happens, the moon appears quite bigger and brighter. The moon will appear around 30 times bigger than it actually appears. The April full moon is known as Pink Moon and it is called Super Pink Moon since it is also a supermoon.

As a reminder, a full moon need not be a supermoon always and can be fully illuminated even from the farthest distance from the Earth.

Why Pink in Colour?

It has been named the Pink Moon by the Native Americans as it indicated the appearance of early spring flowers such as the pink ground phlox, according to The Farmer's Almanac. To clear the air, Supermoon isn't really pink in colour. The full moon has other names too; it is also known as Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

