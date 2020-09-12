Samsung offers premier service for Galaxy Z Fold 2 buyers in India

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung on Saturday said customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G for Rs 149,999 in India would be eligible for specialised customer care services. The Galaxy Z Fold2 customers will have 24/7 access to trained experts to ensure great experience with their device.

"Customers can dial 1800-20-7267864 to connect with a dedicated team of product experts and discover how to unlock the unique experience the Galaxy Z Fold2 delivers," the company said in a statement.

The pre-booking of Galaxy Z Fold2 5G in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours begins on Samsung.com and retail outlets starting September 14. Galaxy Z Fold2 customers can also sign up for complementary Samsung Care+ protection, which entitles them to one-time repair against accidental damage within one year of activation date.

For this, customers would need to register their new Galaxy Z Fold2 5G for Samsung Care+ protection within 30 days of purchase to get covered under this plan, the company said. Customers, however, will have to pay a one-time deductible fee of Rs 10,999, in case of damage at Samsung Certified service centres.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with offers like no-cost EMI for 12 months, YouTube Premium free subscription for four months and Microsoft Office 365 Family Pack available at a 22 per cent discount.

Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Fold2 sports a larger 6.2-inch Infinity-O cover screen and 7.6-inch main screen.

The device has a 10MP selfie camera and the rear camera system has three sensors -- a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, a 12MP Wide-Angle camera and a 12MP Telephoto Camera along with up to 10X zoom. It runs Android 10 and houses a 4,500mAh battery along with fast-charging technology. It has one eSIM and one nano-SIM slot.

