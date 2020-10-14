Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime with 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime with 6,000mAh battery launched.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy M31 Prime in India. The smartphone is a special edition model made in collaboration with Amazon.in for this festive season. The key highlights of the smartphone include 6,000mAh battery, Infinity-U display and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price, availability

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 16,499 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. The handset comes in three colour options – Ocean Blue, Space Black and Iceberg Blue. It will be available via Amazon starting October 17. However, Prime members can get early access on October 16.

Additionally, the Prime members will also get Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback on October 16. The Galaxy M31 Prime buyers will also get an additional 10 percent instant cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards during Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Commenting on the launch, Samsung India’s Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, said that “Galaxy M31 has been a consistent best-seller on Amazon as our young millennial and Gen Z consumers loved its monster features. For Galaxy M31 Prime, we worked closely with Amazon to add new features that enrich user experiences. Galaxy M31 Prime is a great example of Samsung’s technology prowess and Amazon’s suite of prime offerings designed to give consumers best of entertainment and shopping experiences. With Galaxy M31 Prime, consumers will get a truly Mega Entertainer smartphone this festive season.”

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is similar to the Galaxy M31 on paper. The all-new smartphone features a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Infinity-U display. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. It packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime sports a quad rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

