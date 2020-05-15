Reliance Jio introduces new Rs. 999 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity and more

Image Source : JIO Jio is introducing new plans with new benefits

Reliance Jio has unveiled a new prepaid plan in India -- the Rs. 999 prepaid pack -- in addition to the existing prepaid plans. The new prepaid plan is Jio's aim of providing prepaid users with more options with added benefits while they are at home. Additionally, the pack is a quarterly one that joins the Rs. 555 and Rs. 599 quarterly Jio plans. Read on to know more about the new Jio prepaid plan.

Jio Rs. 999 prepaid plan: Benefits, Validity and more

The new Rs. 999 prepaid plan by Jio provides users with 3GB of 4G data per day, which equals to 252GB of total data throughout the validity period. It provides free unlimited voice calls for Jio-to-Jio users and FUP of 3,000 minutes for voice calls made to non-Jio numbers. Additionally, there will free 100 SMSs per day and access to Jio apps (JioCimena, JioSaavn, and more) for free for a validity of 84 days.

The Rs. 999 Jio prepaid plan is now available on the Jio website and the MyJio app for users to get it.

To recall, the Rs. 555 and the Rs. 599 Jio prepaid plans come with the same validity of 84 days as the new prepaid plan. The Rs. 555 and the Rs. 599 prepaid plans also offer free unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and FUP 3,000 minutes for calls made to other networks, along with free 100 SMSs a day and Jio apps access. Except, the Rs. 555 plan provides 1.5GB data per day (126 total data) and the Rs. 599 pack offers 2GB data per day (168GB total data).

Additionally, Jio recently introduced the long-term Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan that includes a total of 730GB of 4G data, free 100 SMSs a day, unlimited voice calls, and Jio apps, all for a validity of 365 days.

