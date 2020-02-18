Realme X50 5G will launch in India on Feb 24: Features, Specifications and more

But, 4G is still doesn't work well in India

5G smartphones are finally making their entry in India and the very first one to do so is the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The Realme 5G smartphone is all set to set its foot in India at a launch event scheduled to take place on February 24. The smartphone stands in the ring against the likes of iQOO 3 5G, which will launch in India on February 25.

Realme X50 Pro 5G India launch

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will launch in India on February 24, as confirmed via a tweet by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth. The announcement clearly confirms that Realme aims to be ahead of the competition in everything and gives a tough competition to the iQOO 5G smartphone that will launch a day after.

As a reminder, the Realme X50 Pro 5G was supposed to make its entry during the now-cancelled MWC 2020 tradeshow in Barcelona. The tech event was cancelled recently due to Coronavirus threat.

In addition to this, Madhav Sheth also posted a link to watch the live stream of the Realme X50 pro 5G launch in India on February 24.

While bringing about 5G phones in India is exciting, we are not sure when we will be able to use the 5G network, given that it still isn't commercially available and 4G lacks the speed it needs.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which will also be a first for India. Another highlight of the smartphone will be the support for 65W Dart Charge fast charging technology. Additionally, the 5G smartphone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate.

While details regarding the Realme X50 Pro 5G are not concrete, the smartphone is expected to come with a Super AMOLED display. On the camera front, there could be a quad-camera setup and the device might have a dual-camera setup upfront, much like the Realme X50 5G that hasn't been launched in India yet.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Price, Availability

Since 5G smartphones tend to be more expensive than the 4G ones, the Realme X50 Pro 5G could be the company's premium smartphone. However, if rightly priced, the smartphone could also be the first inexpensive 5G smartphone in India. This way Realme could have an edge over a lot of companies, especially Xiaomi.

