Realme X50 5G with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 765G launched: Price, specifications and more

Realme X50 5G comes with a 120Hz display.

Realme has finally launched its much-anticipated Realme X50 5G smartphone in China. While the most exciting part of the new device is 5G connectivity, other key highlights include a 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip, 64MP quad-rear camera setup and more. Here's everything you need to know about Realme's first-ever 5G smartphone.

Realme X50 5G will be available in China starting January 14, 2020. It will come at a starting price of Rs. 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Strangely, the 6GB RAM variant comes with at least 256GB of onboard storage and that is priced a CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 28,000). The top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will set you back CNY 2,999 (around Rs 31,000).

As for the specifications, the Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch fullHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with up to12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It comes loaded with Google's Android 10 layered with the new ColorOS 7 based RealmeUI out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

In terms of the cameras, the Realme X50 5G packs in a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor.