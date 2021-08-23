Realme C21Y launching in India today: Expected price, specifications and more

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme C21Y launching in India today.

Realme is on a spree of launching new smartphones and the next smartphone from the company is going to be a budget-oriented device dubbed Realme C21Y. The smartphone will be launched at an online event, which is scheduled to begin today at 12:30 PM IST. The key highlights of the upcoming Realme device will be the massive 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup.

Realme C21Y India Launch: How to watch livestream

Realme C21Y is scheduled to launch in India at an online launch event on August 23. The company will be hosting the event at 12:30 PM and the fans will be able to watch the live stream via the company's official YouTube channel. The users can alternatively visit the company's website realme.com in order to learn more about the launch.

Realme C21Y expected price in India

Realme C21Y is already available in Vietnam and it is finally making its way to India. The smartphone was launched in the country for a price of VND 32,40,000 (roughly Rs 10,500) for the 3GB/32GB storage model and VND 37,10,000 (roughly Rs 12,000) for the 4GB/64GB version. With this, we can expect the Realme C21Y to launch in India at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. However, the specifications of the smartphone suggest that it could be even cheaper in India.

Realme C21Y specifications

Realme C21Y comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the entry-level octa-core Unisoc T610 processor paired with a Mali-G52 GPU. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be further expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the Realme C21Y comes with a triple camera setup at the back housing a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.