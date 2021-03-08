Realme announces discounts, offers on smartphones during Flipkart ‘Smartphone Carnival' sale.

Realme has announced exciting offers and super saving deals for customers on a variety of smartphone products starting March 8 to March 12 across Flipkart and Realme.com. Customers can now avail huge offers on smartphones including Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme C15, Realme X50 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A along with other products.

Through ‘Flipkart Smartphone Carnival’, Realme is set to offer lucrative deals across various smartphones including the lowest price offers for Realme smartphones like Realme X50 Pro 5G with a Flat offer of Rs. 10,000, Realme X3 SuperZoom with a flat discount offer of Rs. 5,000, Realme X3 with a discount offer of Rs. 3000, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro with discount offers worth Rs. 2000. There are also the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme C15, Realme 7 Pro and Realme C3 with discount offers worth Rs. 1000.

There are various other offers which include Bump Up Prexo offers on Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro and Realme C12. The company will also be providing exclusive offers on Realme.com on Realme 5 Pro and Realme X3 under the Realme days sale.

However, Axis Bank Credit Card and Debit Card offers will only be available on Flipkart, through which users can avail a flat discount of Rs. 1,250 on purchase of selected smartphones above Rs. 20,000, a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 on purchase of selected smartphones between Rs. 12,500 - Rs. 20,000, and flat discount of 10% (up to Rs. 750) on purchase of selected smartphones of less than INR 12,500 price range.