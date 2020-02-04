POCO X2 launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

POCO X2 India launch today

After much anticipation and speculations, POCO is all set to launch its second smartphone -- the POCO X2 -- in India today. The launch event will take place in New Delhi, India at 12 pm today. Since its separation from Xiaomi as a different entity, POCO aims to bring forth exciting features that the POCO F1 introduced back in 2018. Here's how to watch the POCO X2 launch event live, its expected price, and more.

POCO X2 launch in India: How to watch the live stream?

For those who are keen to watch the POCO X2 launch event live, you can head to the company's YouTube channel to watch the live telecast. Here's the link for the same and you just have to click it to view it:

In addition to this, users can also go to POCO's social media platforms such as the POCO Facebook page or its Twitter handle, from where you can easily steam the launch event live.

POCO X2 launch in India: Expected features, specifications

The POCO X2 is confirmed to come with a refresh rate of 120Hz, becoming the second smartphone with 120Hz refresh rate after the ASUS ROG Phone 2. iT is expected to be the refreshed version of the Xiaomi Redmi K30. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

The smartphone is likely to have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, there could be a quad-camera setup at the back, with the primary snapper rated at 64MP. The front is expected to feature two selfie snappers. The POCO X2 will support 27W of fast charging and could be powered by a 4,500mAh battery. Additionally, it will run Android 10 and s expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

POCO X2 launch in India: Expected price, availability

The POCO X2 is expected to start at Rs. 18,999, which is close to the starting price of the POCO F1. The smartphone is expected to go on sale via Flipkart, starting today.

